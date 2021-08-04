Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $260.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,785. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $262.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

