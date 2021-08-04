Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $5.10 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 101,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,236. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.