Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

