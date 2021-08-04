Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.69. 1,867,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

