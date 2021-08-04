Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. 29,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,253. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

