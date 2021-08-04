Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 667.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,757 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $6,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.86. 83,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,412. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.34 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

