Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 650 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $224,223,000 after buying an additional 426,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $115.76 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

