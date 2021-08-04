Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Sells £300,276.97 in Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Jerome Lande sold 184,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £300,276.97 ($392,313.78).

Jerome Lande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of Indivior stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73).

Shares of LON INDV traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169.90 ($2.22). 521,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 176.10 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

