Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €41.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.04 ($45.93).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.