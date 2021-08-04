Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

IFNNY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 158,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

