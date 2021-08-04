Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.40. Infinera shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 26,882 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Infinera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

