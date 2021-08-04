InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 845.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,207 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of InfuSystem worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

