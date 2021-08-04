Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 82,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,546 shares.The stock last traded at $49.98 and had previously closed at $49.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

