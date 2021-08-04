Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of Innospec stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,395. Innospec has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

