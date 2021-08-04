Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $175,884.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,909,396 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

