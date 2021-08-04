Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Innoviva worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $9,512,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 261.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 206,953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.