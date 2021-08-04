Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.21

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 3960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $9,512,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 261.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 206,953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

