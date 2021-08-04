Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

