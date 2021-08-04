INO COIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $612,872.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $988.04 million and approximately $612,872.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for $5.49 or 0.00013775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00844491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00094887 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.