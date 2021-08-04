Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOTV stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $402.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research firms have commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

