Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$778 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.76 million.Inovalon also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

