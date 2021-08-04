Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 277.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

