InsaneCoin One Day Volume Hits $11.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $211,840.78 and approximately $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00406238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.01110240 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,626,464 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

