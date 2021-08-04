Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 45,150 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea purchased 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72).
Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Chris OShea purchased 272 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).
Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 47.59 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 15,884,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,447,910. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
