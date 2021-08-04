Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 45,150 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea purchased 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chris OShea purchased 272 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 47.59 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 15,884,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,447,910. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNA shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65 ($0.85).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

