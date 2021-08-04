Insider Buying: Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Acquires 13,513 Shares of Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Barry Gilbertson bought 13,513 shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).

LON GRIO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.98). 59,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.55. The company has a market cap of £72.75 million and a P/E ratio of -45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

