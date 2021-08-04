Insider Buying: Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Acquires 13,513 Shares of Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Barry Gilbertson bought 13,513 shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).
LON GRIO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.98). 59,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.55. The company has a market cap of £72.75 million and a P/E ratio of -45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 86 ($1.12).
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
