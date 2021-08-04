Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 5,113 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultralife by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultralife by 68.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

