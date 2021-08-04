Insider Buying: Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST) Insider Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST) insider Andrew Childs bought 5,000,000 shares of Xstate Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.
About Xstate Resources
