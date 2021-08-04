Insider Selling: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ACNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

