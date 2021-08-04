Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 156,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,079. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $708.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

