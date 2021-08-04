Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44.
Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. 112,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
