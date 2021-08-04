Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. 112,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.