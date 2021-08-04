Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 5,290 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.
- On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.
ALGM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 372,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,840. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69.
ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 838,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
