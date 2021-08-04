Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 5,290 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.

ALGM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 372,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,840. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 838,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.