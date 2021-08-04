Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.62, for a total value of $320,775.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,298. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.11. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.20 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.60.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

