Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. 1,321,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

