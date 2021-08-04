Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $158,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $151,533.63.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total transaction of $141,208.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $382.12. 472,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

