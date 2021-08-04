Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells 26,072 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $72.90. 837,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,495. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a PE ratio of -49.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 938.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

