Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 17,480 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 837,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,495. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.86. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 938.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.