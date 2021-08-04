Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells 12,349 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $557,063.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82.

Atlanticus stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. 105,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

