Insider Selling: Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BKH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

