Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CVNA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.91. 666,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

