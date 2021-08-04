Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 155 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $330.91. 666,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $344.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

