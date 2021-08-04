Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total transaction of $19,935,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

CVNA stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.91. The stock had a trading volume of 666,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,516. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.15.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.