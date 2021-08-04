Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Sells 935 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.61. 3,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.