Insider Selling: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 953,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 3.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

