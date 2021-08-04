Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 2,757 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew K. Balo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $514.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

