Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shona L. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $2,452,686.60.

DoorDash stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.52. 1,227,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

