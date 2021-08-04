Insider Selling: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Sells 230 Shares of Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Peter J. Taylor sold 230 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $12,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. 15,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,917. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

