Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 617 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.