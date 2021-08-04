Insider Selling: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Director Sells 192,000 Shares of Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Director Ben Errez sold 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $249,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GBOX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 539,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72. GreenBox POS has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 145.10% and a negative net margin of 100.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBOX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GreenBox POS by 143.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.