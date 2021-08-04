Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,811. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.