Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30.

INFO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

